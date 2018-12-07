After plunder acquittal, Revilla posts P480K bail for 16 other graft cases

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla has posted bail of P480,000 for 16 other cases of graft pending before Sandiganbayan to avail of provisional liberty.

This came after Revilla was acquitted Friday of plunder by the anti-graft court.

According to Revilla’s lawyer Ramon Esguerra, the former senator would return to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City to await the decision on his bail.

Revilla was accused of pocketing money from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) when he allocated around P224 million to non-existent non-government organizations owned by Janet Lim Napoles.

But the Sandiganbayan ruled the prosecution failed to prove that Revilla, an actor-turned-politician, was guilty of plunder beyond reasonable doubt.

One the other hand, the anti-graft court convicted his co-accused — Napoles and Revilla’s former staff Richard Cambe.