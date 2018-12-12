Pangilinan to Senate: Don’t rush approval of federal charter

Manila, Philippines — The House of Representatives might have swiftly approved its draft federal charter but for Senator Francis Pangilinan, the Senate must not rush its approval as it may create economic and political consequences.

“Offhand though there is a consensus amongst senators, whether in the majority or the minority, Charter change and the proposed shift to federalism has far-reaching and serious economic and political consequences, and therefore cannot be rushed,” Pangilinan said in a statement on Friday.

Pangilinan was referring to the Resolution of Both Houses No. 15 which was approved on third and final reading last Tuesday.

If transmitted to the Senate, he said, the proposed federal charter might be referred to the Senate committee on constitutional amendments, which he chairs.

“That reso is an approved House resolution. If transmitted to the Senate, it will most likely be referred to the Constitutional Amendments Committee,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malacañang on Friday said that Congress should listen to former Chief Justice Reynato Puno and remain open to amendments on the draft federal charter.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the remark after Puno, who headed President Duterte’s Constitutional Commission (ConCom) in reviewing the 1987 Constitution, called the approved House version of the federal charter a “falsified federalism” that pushes for a unitary form of government.