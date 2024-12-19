Gabriella Mai Carballo is Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City North continues its reign of beauty and excellence as Gabriella Mai Carballo clinched the title of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025.

The coronation took place on Wednesday evening, December 18, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Carballo’s victory not only upheld the legacy of her predecessor, Kris Tiffany Janson, but also shone a spotlight on her grace, intelligence, and dedication to her advocacy.

The 26-year-old charmed the judges and audience alike, sweeping multiple minor awards, including Miss Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Miss Photogenic, Face of Mags, Miss Rose Pharmacy, Miss Myra E, Miss Skin911 Premiere, Immo-Plan Ambassadress, and Best Evening Gown.

In her winning answer to the final question, Carballo showcased her genuine passion for environmental sustainability. Asked, “As a proud Cebuana, how will you use your platform as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu to inspire change and contribute to the betterment of your community?”

She eloquently replied:

“I have been advocating for environmental sustainability and protection for the last six years. And the biggest way that I’ve done that is making sure that our tourism industry remains sustainable. As the greatest contributor to waste in the whole Philippines predicted by 2025, it is important that we focus on this because I want to make sure that future Cebuanas and their children will live in a Cebu in which they can be safe forever. Thank you.”

In an interview, Carballo opened up about the journey that led her to the crown. She candidly shared her mantra of “delayed gratification,” explaining how this philosophy shaped her path since her Miss Cebu days.

“Well, I mean, I can say it was definitely worth the wait. It’s been a long time. But you know, a lot of people think when I say that it’s delayed gratification, it doesn’t mean that I just waited and I didn’t work. I went through a lot of blisters on my feet. You don’t want to see what they look like now,” she said.

Carballo’s preparation was nothing short of rigorous. From finding trainers to refining her skills in areas where she was already strong, she left no stone unturned. She credited Toastmasters for helping her excel in Q&A, keeping her updated on current events, and providing insights into a broader range of topics.

“I spent a lot of time preparing for this. So I’m just, again, very grateful that it finally paid off,” she added.

Carballo’s advocacy stems from personal struggles and triumphs. She recalled how service became a source of fulfillment during a lonely period in her life after winning her first title. Another defining moment was her 2023 diagnosis of a dermoid cyst in her right ovary.

“Of course, ovary—you think, oh, is my fertility affected? And thankfully, it’s not. They were able to remove the cyst. But I then started thinking about my future children. I really hope that one day, even if I’m blessed to have them, they’ll live in a world where you don’t feel so afraid of how much longer we have here. If I could at least prepare that way for them before I even have them, I think that’s a good start to hopefully raising them up to be good kids,” she shared.

As Carballo gears up for the national stage, she promises to evolve further while staying true to her roots.

“Fashion-wise, I’m really hoping to still maintain a good modest sense of fashion because it’s really who I am. But we’re going to improve Pasarela more. We’re going to make sure that Q&A is even better—really trying to make the biggest impact with 30 seconds of time. Ultimately, we’re just looking for a way to celebrate Cebu in the best way that I can,” she said.

When asked how it feels to bring home the crown for Cebu City North, Carballo’s pride was evident.

“As someone who’s from Cebu City North, I am proud. We are in Waterfront. We are in Cebu City North. So it feels kind of like a home-court game kind of thing. Chris has given me so much advice even before I even decided to join. I’m very, very grateful. It’s just timing now that we’re both from Cebu City North,” she said, reflecting on her ties to her Lolo’s house in Lahug,” she said. /clorenciana