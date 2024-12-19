Lapu-Lapu road rage: Lawyer files complaint vs father, son PUJ drivers

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 19,2024 - 06:33 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A lawyer has filed a complaint against a father-and-son duo, both public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers, after being involved in a road rage incident along M.L. Quezon Highway in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

The complainant, Atty. Julius Oliver Moeller, reported the incident to the police.

The altercation occurred on Monday, December 16, 2024, when a PUJ attempted an illegal overtake.

Moeller, who was driving his vehicle at the time, confronted the driver.

However, the driver became irate and shouted at him.

“Kanang multicab driver gustong mo-overtake unya gisita ni attorney nga dili lang pa-overtakon kay bumper-to-bumper man gihapon. Mao raman gihapon nagdali siya, traffic man gihapon. Mosamot ang traffic kung mo-counterflow siya,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres said.

The driver’s son, who was also operating a PUJ, confronted the complainant and blocked the path of Moeller’s vehicle.

The father then brandished a barbecue stick and a knife, while the son threatened to kill the lawyer.

Fortunately, Moeller stayed inside his vehicle and rolled up his windows.

However, the son struck the hood of Moeller’s vehicle, causing damage.

When the tension subsided, the complainant promptly reported the incident to the police. Both suspects later surrendered to authorities.

“Maayo nalang pod ni si attorney kay taas man ug pailob,” Torres added.

Moeller remains determined to pursue charges against the suspects.

In a Facebook post, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan reminded drivers to stay calm while on the road.

“Panawagan lang nako sa mga Oponganon nga bisag asang lugara, grabe na ang gidaghanon sa mga sakyanan nga anaa sa kalsada kay nagkaduol na ang kapaskuhan. Bisag asa nga syudad sa Sugbo, busy gyud ang mga kadalanan. Akong gihangyo ang tanan nga patas-an ang atong pasensya ug likayan nga mahitabo ang road rage,” Chan said in his post.

