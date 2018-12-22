Firemen on heightened alert this Christmas

THE Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) is under heightened alert status this Christmas to ensure that all fire stations can promptly react to fire alarms.

Fire Senior Supt. Gilbert Dulot, the director of BFP-7, said the alert status was raised starting Saturday evening.

“All personnel were not allowed to have leaves. Those who filed their leave prior, were recalled,” said Dulot.

The director said that they need to be on full alert especially since people usually use firecrackers to celebrate Christmas.

Firecracker use, he said, is one of the reasons why fires occur during the holidays.

Just hours before Christmas eve last year, more or less 100 structures were razed by a fire in Barangay Lawaan III, Talisay City, leaving at least 300 individuals homeless.

Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon, Cebu City Fire Marshall, said that he has directed all fire-sub stations including barangay firefighters in Cebu City to conduct roving patrols on December 24 and 25.

“Sila man ang nakahibalo sa ilahang area and sila usab ang nakahibaw asa angay mo-standby,” said Ababon.

(They are the ones who are familiar with their area. They also know the strategic locations to standby.)

Ababon said that as much as possible they want to have zero fire incidents this Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will strictly implement the rules and ordinances regarding the use of firecrackers.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said that he has already directed all police stations in the region to inspect firecracker stores in their respective areas to make sure these are legitimate and have the necessary permits to sell.

He said that checking these stores will ensure that only permitted firecrackers are being sold.

Sinas said that they will be strict in enforcing the law as they aim for a peaceful and safe Christmas celebration.

“Target namo kun dili ma zero ma minimize ang casualties o samaran karon sa firecracker incidents,” said Sinas.

(We are targeting to minimize if not to totally eradicate casualties of firecracker incidents.)

Sinas also appealed to the public not to use firecrackers so that they will not be celebrating Christmas in hospitals.