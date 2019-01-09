Cebu Architects give joy to Subangdaku street children

CEBU CITY, Philippines – They played Santa Claus for a day.

Members of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Datu Lapu-Lapu Chapter in coordination with the Professional Development Committee (PDC) Visayas organized a Christmas party on December 2, 2018 for the street children of Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

In coordination with barangay captain Ernie Manatad, the group gathered the children at the Subangdaku Telof Garden, where they were treated to different surprises, which included a dance performance from the Jollibbee mascot, food and drinks and fun games.

Their outreach program called “Bayanihang Arkitektura” is a yearly tradition that has been going on for four years already.

Archt. Joseph “Oyoy” C. Judilla, UAP president, said that by holding outreach programs they are able to give back to the community and bring smiles to the faces of the children.

“This is a way of giving back by showing love and care for the street kids and by building a relationship and trust between architects and the community,” Judilla said.