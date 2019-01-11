Philippine Society for Training and Development (PSTD) holds 5th International Training and Development Summit

The Philippine Society for Training and Development (PSTD) Cebu, Inc., in cooperation with Together We Can Change The World (TWCCTW) will hold its 5th International Training and Development Summit (ITDS5) on January 25, 2019 at Maayo Hotel Cebu located along D.M. Cortes Avenue, Alang-alang, Mandaue City.

This year’s theme is “Transformative Leadership by Design” which recognizes the need for organizations to go beyond disruptive design and shift towards more enabled and empowered leaders who drive change instead of just responding to it. PSTD – Cebu, Inc. continues to provide the community with opportunities to advance the practice, development and professionalization of the training and development practice in the region. It has chosen to partner once again with TWCCTW to address the community’s need to advance the skills of underprivileged women through the funding of improvement and well-being programs. A portion of the conference’s proceeds are donated to TWCCTW to finance programs for communities here in Cebu. Last year’s conference, ITDS4: Disruptive Leadership, enabled the funding of a Housekeeping Van servicing far flung communities in the education and training of women who wish to jumpstart their journey to live self-sustaining lives. For more information on how you can register for the conference to jumpstart your journey to better leaders and empowered organizations, please email Liza Kristine B. Suarez at PSTDCebuInc@gmail.com