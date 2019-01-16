Sinulog Idol: ‘Nearly flawless’ performance gives Vanessa Parame Star of the Night title

Cebu City, Philippines – Her performance was “nearly flawless”.

This was how ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Dream Academy” alumna and Sinulog Idol resident judge Apple Abarquez described Vanessa Parame, who was hailed as Star of the Night on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Plaza Independencia here.

“Wala gyud ko mag expect na ako ang ma Star of the Night karon,” Parame told reporters after winning.

The 19-year-old Communication student of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) belted out “New York, New York,” popularised by Frank Sinatra.

She bested nine other finalists during the Tribute Night, where they performed greatest hits of late international singers like Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Amy Winehouse, Ray Charles, and Freddie Mercury of the British rock band, Queen.

Now the pressure is on for Parame as they will sing rock music on January 16, Wednesday, a challenging genre for her.

“Lisod gyud kaayo kay dili man na nako genre ang rock. Unya na pressure ko kay Star of the Night pa gyud ko karon. Pero laban, kaya ra ni,” she said with a laugh.

Aside from Parame, still in the running in the competition are Jake Batiancela, James Alfafara, Jessa Abaquita, Maica Papas, Shim Dagatan, Rache May Parco, and Zane Dugaduga.

Two more out

After Jonas Elarcosa and Kyla Dizon’s elimination on January 13 and January 14, respectively, Yad Jayme and Mikee Allaga were the ones booted out on January 15.

Both Jayme and Allaga failed to make the cut at the Tribute Night, the fifth night of the week-long competition.

“Lisod jud kung naa ka sa stage. Kato (Bohemian Rhapsody by Freddie Mercury) ako gipili nga kanta kay mao ang pinaka best na (song) para nako nga mo daog ko usahay,” he said.

After Sinulog Idol Season 10, Jayme will focus on his studies. The 17-year-old singer is a Senior High Student at La Consolacion College Liloan.

Allaga, who sang Luther Vandross’ “The Impossible Dream,” said he has learned a lot of lessons from this experience, especially from his coaches.

“Ako siya i-take as a lesson para sa akong future performances. Sa gi-ingon ni coach Jay, I should sing my heart out. Mao na akong next buhaton,” he told the reporters.

Just like Jayme, Allaga will also focus on his studies.

The 19-year-old singer is taking up Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (IT) at the University of San Carlos (USC). BJO