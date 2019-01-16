Exhibition games important for USJ-R’s preparation for Cesafi 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – The build-up of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars for the 2019 season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament continued with an 84-77 win over the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) runner-up Lyceum Pirates in an exhibition showdown held last Tuesday, January 15, at the Bontoc Municipal Gym in Southern Leyte.

The Jaguars, runners up to the University of the Visayas (UV) in the 2018 men’s basketball season, have embarked on a virtual tour of the south in search of both exposure and potential players who can help them this season.

USJ-R head coach Leode Garcia asserted that these games are crucial for his players, most of whom are new to the team, after the departure of their two best players in current Cebu City Sharks Jaybie Mantilla and RJ Dinolan.

“Nindot kaayo nga opportunity para sa team nga early exposure para sa ilaha,” said the muscular mentor.

Nevertheless, Garcia pulled no punches in his assessment of the team’s current makeup.

“Dako pa gihapon nga trabahoon ang team since nawala ako mga key players. Dugay pa kaayo kinahanglan ko maka compose ug ako final lineup ani,” Garcia added.

The former Cebu Gems ace even admitted that he takes the time to look at different players in each place they visit in the hope of unearthing a gem.

“Nag scout pa gyud ko ug lain players para makaingon ko nga puyde na ang team para Cesafi.”

The team is coming off an exhibition game against the NCAA’s San Sebastian Stags in Valencia City in Bukidnon. BJO/MGA