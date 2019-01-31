Police looking into “emerging drug group” in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines – The police are now tracing the possible source of the 2.1 kilograms of illegal drugs they confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Balamban town Wednesday evening, January 30.

Senior Superintndent Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO), said they received reports that the subject of the operation, Quazar Quiachon, 42, was working with an “emerging drug group” based in Cebu.

“May nakikita po tayong mga based sa pag-aaral dun sa reports namin na naka align siya sa certain Rimmel Cortes, at emerging drug group dito sa Cebu,” said Abrugena.

Read: Three dead in Balamban, Argao buy-bust shootouts; cops seize P14.6M suspected shabu

He also said they are confirming if this emerging drug group maybe composed of drug suspects who were working for self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones, or alleged drug lord Steve Go.

Abrugena said Quiachon operates in the southern parts of Metro Cebu.

“Quiachon has been involved in the illegal drugs since 2014,” he added.

Quiachon and his cohort Don San Diego, who both are from Talisay City, died after they engaged in a shootout with arresting officers from the Cebu Provincial Police Office Drug Enforcement Unit in Barangay Prenza, Balamban town, western Cebu on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. /bjo