Karencitta to be part of upcoming dance musical movie ‘Indak’

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuana singer-songwriter Karen Ann Cabrera, popularly known as Karencitta, is set to join the upcoming dance musical movie, “Indak.”

Karencitta confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that she will be working with fellow Viva artist and Multimedia Princess Nadine Lustre.

“Indak is going to be a fun one. Expect a lot of music, action, and Cebuanas,” she said.

Both female stars are good friends.

“We call each other up every now and then. She is very supportive of me. I remain thankful,” the 23-year old singer-songwriter added.

“Indak” will be Karencitta’s first official movie with Viva Films after she inked a contract with Viva Artist Agency in January 2018.

Last November 2018, Viva Films announced that Lustre and Kapamilya actor Sam Concepcion will topbill “Indak.”

According to Viva Entertainment’s website, “Indak” is inspired by Hollywood films, “La La Land” and “Step Up” directed by Paul Basinillo.

Inspiration is Cebu

Karencitta rose to fame when her song “Cebuana” became viral and topped Spotify Philippines on November 27, 2017.

The music video also gained one million views in less than 24 hours after it was released online.

Currently, the 23-year old Cebuana singer-songwriter is promoting her album, “Cebuana Persuasion” in digital retail stores.

“The main inspiration behind the album is Cebu,” she said.

Part of her album are the songs “BamBamBam”, “Cebuana”, “Shotgun”, “No Apology”, “Ooopapa”, “Luvburn”, “Cali Soul”, and “June.”