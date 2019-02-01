Sinulog Idol 10 champ Jessa Abaquita, finalist Jake Batiancela to perform in ‘The Aces’ concert

Cebu City, Philippines – Two Sinulog Idol Season 10 alumni will be guest performers in the upcoming “The Aces” concert on February 2, Saturday, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

It will be a dream come true for Sinulog Idol Season 10 grand champion Jessa Abaquita and Sinulog Idol Season 10 finalist Jake Batiancela to meet Kapamilya stars Lani Misalucha, Darren Espanto, and Jona.

“Dili masabtan unsa kalipay nga akong gibati nga gitagaan ko og opportunity nga maka kanta sa usa ka dakong event diri sa Cebu,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

The 20-year-old Cebuana singer plans to perform Sampaguita’s “Nosi Balasi” and Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Abaquita revealed that she is a fan of the Espanto, Misalucha, and Jona.

"Ma guest lang ko sa ilang concert kay dako na kaayo para nako.

“The Aces” is directed by Marvin Caldito and produced by CCC Productions.

Cebu is the first leg of their concert followed at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on March 2 and Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 30.

Just like Abaquita, Batiancela is also a fan of the three Kapamilya singers.

“It feels really great and surreal kay abi nako og sa damgo na lang gyud ni mahitabo and dili na gyud ko ka experience ug ing-ani labi na kay busy na sa skwela,” he told CDN Digital.

The 23-year old medical student will serenade the Cebuanos with the songs “Feeling Good” by Michael Buble and “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles.

Batiancela admits that he feels nervous about the upcoming event.

“But I hope and pray na i-guide gihapon ko ni Lord, the source of my strength, na I would be able to give the greatest performance of my life, inspire people through this talent He has given me and at the same time glorify His name through music,” he said. /bjo