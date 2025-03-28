Grab, MOVE IT join forces with Cebu City LGU to Bolster Transport Emergency Response with Comprehensive First Aid Training

Cebu City, Philippines, March 28, 2025 – Underscoring its commitment to passenger and driver safety, Grab and MOVE IT partnered with the local government of Cebu City through the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) for a comprehensive first aid safety training program.

Grab and MOVE IT are the first ride-hailing platforms to join forces with CCDRRMO on the “Drive Safe: Standard First Aid Safety Training” program, equipping their volunteer driver- and rider-partners with essential emergency response skills.

The three-day intensive program saw participation from drivers and riders from the ride-hailing platforms – composed of Emergency Response Unit members and driver community leaders. Under the guidance of CCDRRMO facilitators, participants were trained on a variety of modules covering first aid basics, responding to medical emergencies such as abdominal issues, addressing trauma injuries like wounds and burns, and handling special emergencies involving the transfer of injured individuals.

While drivers and riders are empowered to deliver immediate response, they are informed to await and collaborate with professional medical personnel for comprehensive treatment.

CJ Lacsican, Grab Philippines Vice President for Cities, stated, “While Grab and MOVE IT maintain an exceptional safety record of 99.9998% across all rides, our unwavering commitment is to ensure that in the rare 0.0001% of cases where incidents do occur, both passengers and drivers receive immediate, compassionate, and effective support. This dedication inspired the co-creation of the ‘Drive Safe’ training initiative with the CCDRRMO. As more commuters place their trust in our on-demand ride-hailing services, we are expanding our fleet with empowered and knowledgeable drivers who are pivotal to enhancing the safety of every ride with Grab and MOVE IT.”

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia remarked, “We sincerely thank Grab and Move It for stepping up to the challenge of being our first responders. Your willingness to support our community as force multipliers truly aligns with my call to build a stronger, more resilient Cebu City. With your help, we are enhancing our disaster response capabilities and ensuring a safer Cebu City for all. We look forward to working together to protect lives and property. Thank you for your dedication and service!”

Grab’s ongoing collaboration with Cebu’s local government and other agencies, including the Philippine National Police, underscores its dedication to safety and security. Previously, Grab partnered with the PNP for road safety seminars. Moreover, a range of road safety courses are available on the Grab and MOVE IT academies, which serve as in-app learning platforms for Grab and MOVE IT drivers.