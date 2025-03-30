EXPLAINER: What is Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This April 1, thousands of Filipino-Muslims will be gathering to celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

Malacañang has declared April 1 as a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Fitr or end of the Feast of Ramadan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued through Proclamation No. 839, making April 1 a regular holiday in accordance with recommendations from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

“In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, it is necessary to declare April 1, 2025, Tuesday, a regular holiday throughout the country,” President Marcos Jr. said in his proclamation.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

The Eid al-Fitr is one of the key holidays in the Islamic calendar or Hijri.

There are two days meant for the celebration of Eid. One of them is the Eid al-Fitr, which means feast or festival, of breaking the fast.

Also known as Eid-ul-Fitr and the ‘lesser Eid’, it takes place during the end of Ramadan.

Islam follows a lunar calendar and so Ramadan and Eid cycle through the seasons.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

In the Philippines, the Eid al-Fitr for 2025 falls on April 1, hence Malacañang’s proclamation.

The exact date for Eid al-Fitr may also vary among countries and Muslim communities. Last year, the Eid al-Fitr here in the country was on April 9.

What usually happens during Eid al-Fitr?

In some areas, the Eid al-Fitr can last up to three days. Muslims during this Islamic Holiday usually celebrate it with family and friends, with prayers and festivities that typically include family visits, gatherings and new clothes.

On Eid al-Fitr, Muslims also make donations and share their blessings through the Zakat al-Fitr, allowing the unfortunate and underprivileged to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr as well.

The Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a mandatory act of charity in which Muslims donate a portion of their wealth to those in need.

‘Eid Mubarak!’ is the greeting meant for those celebrating the Eid al-Fitr.

Ramadan is the holy month Islam where Muslims observe a solemn period of fasting, service, worship and communal gathering.

It is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and cycles through the seasons.

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramadan in the Philippines was on March 1.

The actual start date may vary among Muslim communities due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent has been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the start of the month.

