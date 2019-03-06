Heart relic of St. Camillus visits Cebu Cathedral
LOOK: Scenes from the visit of the heart relic of St. Camillus at Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral today, March 6.
The relic arrived in the country on Monday and will be visiting different parishes until March 10 before it will be flown to Rome, Italy.
Saint Camillus de Lellis was a Roman Catholic priest from Italy who founded a religious order to care for the sick.
