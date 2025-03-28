Dead dugong found beached in Surigao Sur town

BUTUAN CITY – A deceased dugong (sea cow) was discovered washed ashore near the seawall in Marihatag, Surigao del Sur, prompting an investigation by local environmental authorities, officials confirmed Thursday.

Residents reported the marine mammal’s carcass on Wednesday morning to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and the local agriculture office.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Lianga town was immediately notified and a team conducted an on-site examination before the dugong was buried later that afternoon.

Initial findings indicated that the male dugong sustained multiple body scratches, likely caused by entanglement in fishing nets, according an LGU report.

“We are finalizing our report while awaiting further analysis from the local government,” Jed Lagura of CENRO-Lianga said in a phone interview.

A Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) source, who declined to be named, noted that Marihatag and adjacent coastal areas are known dugong habitats due to abundant seagrass beds, the primary food source of the endangered species.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns over marine wildlife protection in the region, where dugongs are classified as vulnerable under Philippine law. (PNA)

