Deanna Wong gibirahan sa netizen: Don’t act like you’re untouchable

Gisaway pagayo sa usa ka maritime practitioner ang volleyball player nga si Deanna Wong human niviral ang iyang pagbalibad sa hangyo sa usa ka babaye nga fan nga makigselfie unta niya.

Nipost og open letter ang Facebook user nga si “Lacruiser Relativo” sa dihang makit-an niini ang video nga diin niduol ang usa ka babaye nga fan ni Deanna nga naglingkod sa bench nga mao rag nagtan-aw lang sa duwa.

Apan nibiya lang dayon ang babaye sa dihang gikastorya kadiyot kini ni Deanna.

Nagtuo ang mga netizen nga wa mosugot ang volleyball player nga magpapicture siya sa maong fan.

Nakadawat og daghang pagsaway gikan sa mga bashers si Deanna apan duna pod nooy uban nga nidepensa pod niya nga nisulti nga wa pa kuno mahibaw-i gyod kung unsay tinuod nahitabo atong sitwasyona.

Mao ni ang FB post ni Relativo kabahin sa isyu ni Deanna.

“I don’t expect this message to ever reach you, but if it does, I just want to remind you—kindness doesn’t cost a thing. I’m not saying you’re a bad person, but I hope that if you look deep into your heart, you’ll find a sense of gratitude.

“You didn’t reach the top of this sport through personal dedication alone. It was a collective effort—your supporters, the people who showed up, cheered, and stood by you.

“And at the end of the day, that same community can just as easily be the reason for your downfall,” matud pa sa maong netizen.

Reputation for ignoring fans

“This isn’t about a single instance—it’s happened multiple times. You have a reputation for ignoring fans, as if you never have the energy to even offer a smile.

“Sure, it’s not your duty to cater to them, but whether you’re an athlete or not, acknowledging the people who support you is simply the right thing to do.”

“Don’t act like you’re untouchable—there are many others just as talented, if not more deserving, who could take your place. Remember that. Thank you,” matud pa gyod sa maong netizen.

Nidepensa pod si Lacruise Relativo kung ngano siya nisulti ani karon. Wa kuno siyay intensiyon nga dauton o ipagawas nga mao rag feeling privileged ang maong volleyball player.

“Hindi po ako nang bash. Im just stating a mere fact of her arrogance, angst, and misplaced pride. Thank you,” matud pa niini.

Hangtud karon kay wa pa nitubag o nireact si Deanna ug ang babaye nga netizen nga nakit-an didto sa video kabahin niini

Ang Bandera diin nakuha kining balitaa, niingon nga abli kanunay sila sa tubag o reaksyon ni Deanna sa maong issue.