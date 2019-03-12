City of Naga to host two triathlon races in April

CITY OF NAGA, CEBU, Philippines – As part of the City of Naga’s recovery and healing from a deadly landslide last year, Mayor Kristine Chiong grabbed at the opportunity to host two triathlon events to be organized by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the only group licensed to hold IronMan races in the Philippines.

The City of Naga, located 20.6 kilometers south of Cebu City, will be hosting the first ever Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Cebu and the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint on April 28, 2019 with its Boardwalk being the center for all action.

“It is part of our recovery, healing to host this kind of event, it brings positivity and unity to the community,” said Chiong during the press conference for the races on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the VAL 2020 Hall of the Naga City Hall.

The press launching was also attended by SEI general manager Princess Galura, Cebu Provincial Board Member Miguel Magpale and Sun Life Financial Regional Sales Manager for Visayas Mary Margaret “Marga” Bernardo.

Chiong added that hosting such events which promotes Naga on a global level “makes the city challenged to keep its facilities presentable” and it also “exposes the community to these kind of activities.

Galura explained that the Cebu Province, with whom they have partnered in holding the 70.3 IRONMAN Philippines here for the last seven years, have always wanted to bring SEI events to the southern part of the island. And, the City of Naga had passed the stringent requirements that is required of a local government unit to become a host venue.

“For those who doesn’t know, the 5150 is the IRONMAN’s version of the Olympic distance triathlon,” added Galura on why requirements have to be rigidly followed.

For the last seven years since 2012, SEI races such as the 70.3 IRONMAN was held in the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay; and in the northern part, the Xterra in Danao City and Liloan.

Celebrities

Organizers are expecting about 800 participants for the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon and 300 for the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint.

This early, four Pros have already confirmed their participation to the event, Australia’s Sam Betten, Mitch Robbins and Dan Brown, all champion triathletes, and Guam’s Manami Iijima.

The event will also be star-studded with father and son celebrity Piolo and Iñigo Pascual sure to grace the event. Both are Sun Life endorsers.

Aside from the Pascuals, other celebrities to see action are Cebu’s very own Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca and Enchong Dee. Iñigo Pascual and Dee will be teammates under Sun Life.

Because both are short distance triathlon races, they’re ideal for newbies to triathlon or those who have graduated from the IronKids races, a side event in Ironman races, or those advanced already in age but still into the sport.

The Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Cebu will have two categories, the individual—Pro, Asian Elite and Age Group, and the relay.

The Go for Gold (GFG) Sunrise Sprint, which is a much shorter distance of 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run, is only open for individual participants and will have the Open and the Age Group categories.

Both are open for 15 years old and above.

For the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, registration fee is pegged at US$175 while the team entry fee for the relay is pegged at US$225. SEI also offers a Cebu package of US$450 for those who wants to join both the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Cebu in April and the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines in August. Those interested can go to http://sunlife.5150philippines.com/registration/.

As for the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint, early bird registration fee is pegged at P4,500 (US$85). If a participant opts to register for all three GFG Sunrise Sprint races, he/she can get a discounted fee of only P12,500 (US $230). Participants can also get a discount if they opt to register as a group of six with the Five Plus One package of P22,500 (US$425). The group can also register for all three GFG Sunrise Sprint races and pay only P62,500 (US$1,150). Those interested can go to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

Registration fee inclusions are race kit, carboloading dinner, post-race meal, finisher’s shirt, finisher’s medal and timing chip.

The 5150 Triathlon will kick off with an Expo at the Basketball Covered Court of the Boardwalk on April 27, 2019. Merchandisers to display their wares are Australia Harvest, Klean Athlete, 5150 Store, Cetaphil, F2P, Intercare, 2GO Express, Vitargo and Unison. /bmjo