Dad’s Day Out at Seda Ayala Center Cebu

It’s that time of the year when we thank our dads for the roles they have played in the course of our lives. Express your appreciation to the Man of the House by celebrating Father’s Day at Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s, Misto Restaurant. The mouthwatering lunch and dinner buffet feature a prime rib and baked salmon carving stations, as well as a Japanese, seafood and dessert corner. Family members can enjoy the delectable feast for only Php 1,200 nett per person. Children 6 years old and below dine for free while kids 7-12 years old get 50% off. All dining dad’s will also get a complimentary bottle of beer plus a surprise gift perfect for the occasion!

Spend quality time with dad and treat him to an exciting buffet fit for a king! Celebrate Father’s Day with all his favorite dishes on June 16 from 12:30pm – 02:30pm for lunch and from 05:30pm – 10:00 pm for dinner. Make it an unforgettable Father’s Day Weekend for dad!

For table reservations, you may contact (032) 411 5800 or you may book online through https://sedaacceburestaurantreservations.questionpro.com/