Promate Enters into Agreement with VisMin Distribution Giant

Cebu, Philippines, May 2019 — Thinking Tools Inc. has been in the business of providing people with quality IT products at very reasonable prices for more than 30 years.

“We are very excited to have Thinking Tools Inc. as our official sub-distribution partner in Visayas and Mindanao. Partnering with a very strong company to distribute our products will not only strengthen our Channel Network but it will help us cater to all the cities, towns and municipalities in the VisMin area,” said Dimple Condes, Promate Philippines Country Manager.

“We have always been keen in partnering with Promate. This is the best time for us to carry Promate as we have both agreed on a long term sub-distribution partnership. Promate being here in our VisMin Kick-Off shows our full support and commitment for each other. Our store branches and channel network are excited to carry Promate and offer the Best Value Brand in its Class. This partnership will widen and strengthen our range of brands and merchandise. Thinking Tools Inc. will be carrying Promate’s full range of products such as mobile accessories, IT peripherals, photography enhancements, digital gadgets and consumer electronics.” said Virgin Tan, TTI Managing Partner and COO.

Thinking Tools, Inc. has expanded its sub-distribution operations and has grown to be one of the most trusted names in the Philippine industry with 15 branches in Cebu City, Carcar City, Tagbilaran City, Davao City, Tagum City, Digos City, General Santos City and Tacloban City.

Promate Technologies, the global leader brand in digital lifestyle consumer electronics, was awarded during the Southeast Asia Gates Retail Summit in Bangkok with four awards for: Most Innovative Brand, Best Multi-Category Brand, Accessories and Peripherals Brand of the Year and a 4th award for its newly released All in one USB-C Hub “CenterHub” as Most Innovative Product. Promate has over 1,000 Made for Retail products in its portfolio covering 17 major products categories such as portable power banks, data and power cables, Bluetooth audio solutions like speakers and headsets, photography enhancements, hi tech car gadgets and much more, offering two years global warranty on the entire product range. The brand is present in over 150 countries all over the world.