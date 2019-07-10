Año tells Radaza to vacate Lapu-Lapu City Hall office

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will have to step in if Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and district representative Paz Radaza would continue to fail to settle their dispute on the congresswoman’s occupancy of an office space at the City Hall.

Año said that since Chan already assumed the Office of the Mayor on July 1, he now has authority to decide on the usage of City Hall offices as part of his functions as duly elected city mayor.

“We need to respect the incumbency of the Mayor. Give what is due to Caesar,” said Año.

The DILG Secretary also reminded former mayor and now Lapu-Lapu City lone district Rep. Paz Radaza of the separation of power between the executive and legislative departments of government.

“Meron itong conflict sa statute of law. Alam ninyo ang separation of powers, yung executive, judicial, at saka legislative. So yong presence ng legislative doon is intimidating to the executive,” he said in an interview with Cebu reporters this morning, July 10.

(There is conflict in the statute of law. Separation of the power in between the executive, legislative, and the judiciary. The presence of someone form the legislative (department) there (at City Hall) is intimidating to the executive.)

Read More: Lapu Mayor Chan tries to shoo away Rep. Radaza from her City Hall office

Año was in Cebu earlier today, July 10, as one of the speakers in a Pre-Sona forum held in one of the hotels here.

During his visit, Año was asked to comment on the ongoing dispute between Chan and Radaza on the congresswoman’s continued occupancy of a City Hall office that she now uses as her congressional office.

Chan already gave Radaza an ultimatum to vacate, but the congresswoman stood her ground citing an existing City Ordinance that allocates said office for her use.

Read More: City Hall Lockdown: Chan prohibits entry of gov’t office at night, during weekends

Año said that Radaza cannot bank on the ordinance as a legal basis for her occupancy because this was already “defective” to start with. The ordinance failed to undergo publication in any of the local dailies, which is one of the requirements to make said ordinance valid.

“Oh yes, we will intervene. Una-una, yang ordinance hindi natin kikilalanin yun. Hindi natin ipatutupad, ire-recognize ng city government. Pangalawa, we can look at our revised penal code, our proclamations, presidential orders kung ano ang violations na nangyari. Common sense naman eh. Ibig ba sabihin nun, pati ang judge pwede na magopisina dun. Sabi nga nila, give what is due for Caesar. Kung sino ang may authority doon, siya ang pwede magsabi kung kanino nya ibibigay ang opisina,” he said.

(Oh yes, we will intervene. First, we will not recognize the ordinance (passed). This will not be implemented, recognized by the city government. Second, we can look at our revised penal code, proclamations, presidential orders to determine what violations were made (by the congresswoman). We just have to use common sense. This means that even a judge could hold office (at City Hall), but let us give to Caesar what is due for him. Whoever has authority will have to decide on the use (of City Hall) offices.)

Año said that Radaza’s continued occupancy of her City Hall office will only create dispute between the executive and the legislative.

Meanwhile, Año said that Chan’s experience should serve as an example for other local executives in order to maintain a balance of power in their respective localities. /dcb