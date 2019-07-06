City Hall Lockdown: Chan prohibits entry of gov’t office at night, during weekends

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has ordered a lockdown at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall “to enforce strict security measures within city hall premises after office hours and during non-working days…”

With the lockdown, “nobody is allowed to enter the city hall premises from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless there is an authority from the Mayor.”

Memorandum No. 052 which Chan issued on Friday, July 5, also prohibits government employees from unauthorized entry during non-working days including holidays.

“Personnel from the Nerve Command Center who are on duty must present their valid identification card and must be required to sign clearly in the logbook. They are further prohibited from loitering around the premises,” said Chan’s memo.

But for Rep. Paz Radaza of Lapu-Lapu City’s lone district, the issuance of the memo was another form of bullying to force her to already vacate the office that she now occupies at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

Read More: Lapu Mayor Chan tries to shoo away Rep. Radaza from her City Hall office

“Gihikawan ta niya sa saktong katungod nga panalipdan ang atong opisina sa mga oras nga posibli nga buhaton na usab nila ang pagpanglungkab. Dili na gyud matungkad ang among kahadlok,” Radaza said in a Facebook post at past 10 a.m. today, July 6.

(He (Chan) has been depriving us of the right to defend my office from a possible repeat of the break in that they earlier did. Our fear (for what could possibly happen) is immeasurable.)

Radaza said that the issuance of the lockdown order forced her to temporarily vacate her office, Friday night and during the weekend.

“Kining among temporaryong pagbiya sa among opisina, uban kanamo ang paglaom nga unta dili nila lungkabon og usab ang among opisina,” Radaza said.

(We temporarily vacated our office with the hope that they (Chan’s camp) will no longer force their way into our office premises.)