First song of Cebuano singer Clark Mantilla inspired by past experience

Cebu City, Philippines—It is somehow personal.

This is how Cebuano singer Clark Mantilla described his debut song, “Di Na Ko Madutlan,” which was released last week.

The 25-year-old native from Barangay Tisa, Cebu City told Cebu Daily News Digital that the song reminds him of a past experience.

“I love how the songwriters have carefully mustered the lyrics because, for me, it is the best description of the thoughts and the emotions I was having back then,” he said.

Although it happened a long time ago, Mantilla thinks that experience helped him a lot in fully grasping the feeling of the song so he could properly convey its message to the listeners.

The song is written by Ryan Ben Gabby Taborada and Vanessa Abad produced by Cattski Espina. The song is released by Viva Records.

For him, “Di Na Ko Madutlan” sends a message about fully embracing and waking up to the thought of “what you allow will continue”.

“This time you are taking a stand for yourself to break a mind-boggling and heart-wrenching cycle of uncertainty knowing you’ve already had enough,” he said.

After releasing this first song, Mantilla hopes to produce the song’s official music video soon.

Mantilla, an online freelance and content creator is known for making covers online like “All I Ask” (Adele), “True Colors” (Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick). /bmjo