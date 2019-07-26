LBC’s Php 80 Pasabog Promo for cash on pick up transactions

LBC has terrific news for online sellers. You can still avail of LBC’s Cash on Pick-up (COP) P80 Pasabog Promo until August 31, 2019! Under the promo, LBC only charges a fixed rate of 80 pesos for LBC COP transactions of shipments up to 3 kgs. to any domestic destination!

LBC’s COP service rates are competitive and are designed to provide value for money for each buyer and seller. With the COP P80 Pasabog Promo, online sellers and buyers have the opportunity to take advantage of the cheapest and most affordable service rates of any logistics provider in the country.

The LBC COP P80 Pasabog Promo is applicable for the following LBC parcels and boxes: N-Pack Small, N-Pack Large, KB Mini, KB Slim, and KB Small. This fixed-rate applies to valid shipments coming from any domestic origin going to any domestic destination. A minimum charge of 15 pesos will be added as a valuation fee and may increase depending on the declared value of the shipment.

Through LBC COP, online sellers immediately expand their reach in the market as they gain access to LBC’s more than 1400 LBC branches nationwide as pick-up points and payment centers for their buyers. LBC also eases the process for buyers who can immediately pay and claim the item as soon as they receive an SMS notification that their orders have arrived in their preferred branch. Most of all, with LBC COP, both buyers and sellers can count on the speed and reliability of the LBC brand.

The COP P80 Pasabog Promo is a way for LBC to thank their legion of customers and a way to show their commitment to continuously innovate and evolve to support Filipino online businesses.

For more information, visit https://lbcexpress.com/80-pesos-pasabog.