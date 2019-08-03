Foreign cargo vessel carrying close to 300K liters of fuel runs aground off Talisay, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A foreign cargo vessel run aground while at the vicinity of the Lauis Ledge Light House in Talisay City around 7 a.m. today, August 3.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, Information Officer of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas, said that MV Arikun was headed for the Cebu International Port in Cebu City.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu Station immediately send a medical team, divers and members of their Marine Environmental Protection Unit to help the vessel’s 18 crew members.

MV Arikun was transporting 287, 167 liters of fuel to Cebu./dcb