Malabuyoc police confiscate sharp objects, pornographic materials during greyhound operation

By Doris C. Bongcac

By Doris C. Bongcac | August 03,2019 - 12:02 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Malabuyoc police confiscated sharp objects, pornographic materials, cash and some electronic gadgets from inmates of the police station’s detention facility during a greyhound operation implemented at around 7 a.m. today, August 3.

But policemen led by Police Lieutenant Sherwin Abellare failed to recover illegal drugs.

The greyhound operation was made “to ensure the safety of detainees.” says an advisory posted on the Malabuyoc Municipal Police Station Facebook page.

Other items that were confiscated during the greyhound operation included amlodiphin tablets, a maintenance drugs for high blood pressure, and some lighters.

Photos below were grabbed from the Malabuyoc Municiapl Police Station Facebook page.