Suspect in killing of 60-year-old woman nabbed

Cebu City, Philippines—A joint follow up operation by the Mambaling Police and the barangay tanod (village watchmen) of Barangay Duljo Fatima led to the arrest of the man who is the suspect in the killing of a 60-year-old woman in Barangay Duljo Fatima here on Monday, August 5, 2019.

The suspect, identified by the police as Benito Tojeno, 35 years old, was arrested in his friend’s house in an interior portion of Sitio Panaghiusa Bayotan in Duljo Fatima.

Tojeno was arrested around three hours after he allegedly shot to death 60-year-old Merlinda Cabillion, a resident in Tagunol Street, Barangay Cogon Pardo, while she was riding on an E-bike on her to Barangay Duljo Fatima on Monday afternoon.

Police Captain Caesar Acompanado, Deputy Chief of Mambaling Police, said that the shooting happened in Sitio Panaghiusa in Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Tojeno, in an interview with CDN Digital, said the reason he shot the woman was because he believed she was the responsible for his father’s death through witchcraft. Tojeno said Cabillion also threatened to do the same with him and his family.

Based on investigation by the police, Cabillion succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head. /bmjo