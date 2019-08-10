Pagasa Lifts Gale Warning: Sea travels to Olango Island, rest of Cebu and the Visayas resumes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels were already allowed to depart the Hilton Wharf in Barangay Punta Engaño shortly before noontime today, August 10, after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced the lifting of the suspension of trips in Cebu and other parts of the Visayas.

Vessels owned by Jomalia Shipping Corp. and Trans Olango Shipping Corp. were already allowed to sail to its destination in Olango Island.

Jomalia Shipping transported drinking water, food, fuel and some stranded passengers back home to Olango Island. A Philippines Coast Guard vessel escorted the trip, says an advisory posted on the Lapu-Lapu City Government – Chan Administration Facebook page.

Hundreds of Olango Island residents were left stranded at the different ports in Lapu-Lapu City since Sunday, August 4, following the suspension of sea travels to the island that is mostly dependent on motor bancas and other smaller sea vessels as a means of transportation.

PCG Station Cebu announced the resumption of sea travels starting at 10:17 a.m. today in a Notice to Mariners which they issued on the same day. They used as basis the weather advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The Notice to Mariners cover Masbate province in Luzon; Cebu, Leyte, Bohol and Negros Oriental in Central Visayas; and Davao Oriental; Surigao; Dinagat Island; and Sirgao in Mindanao.

More photos below on the resumption of sea travels to Olango Island. Photos were grabbed from the Lapu-Lapu City Government – Chan Administration.