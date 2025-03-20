Rainy weather in Cebu due to shear line may last until Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The damp weather Cebu has been experiencing since Wednesday, March 19, may last until the weekend, the state weather bureau said.

The shear line, where warm and cold winds converge, is currently affecting several parts of the Visayas, including Cebu, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said on Thursday, March 20.

This weather system will bring light to moderate, with occasional heavy rains, in Cebu, said Manny John Agbay, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

“Possibly hangtud pa ni karung Sabado or Sunday,” Agbay told CDN Digital in an interview.

(Possibly this will last until this coming Saturday or Sunday)

This weather condition is currently being experienced in most parts of Cebu including the capital Cebu City.

It is also expected over Compostela, Liloan, Balamban, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Toledo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungajan, SanFernando, Carcar City, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, and Badian.

After Sunday, Cebu may have an improved weather outlook, the weather forecaster added.

On Thursday, Pagasa-Mactan has also issued heavy rainfall advisories for several parts in the Visayas and Palawan.

For Cebu, they raised the Yellow Rainfall Warning at 5 a.m. over the towns of Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, and Danao City, which means rainfall between 7.5 millimeters (mm) and 15 mm are expected, and may result in slight flooding, especially in low-lying areas. /clorenciana

