1 dead, 1 injured in Minglanilla road mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One died while another was injured in a road accident along the Cebu South Road in Barangay Ward 3, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on Sunday night, September 1, 2019.

The fatality was identified as 40-year-old Sherlyn Cuizon. The other victim who survived the accident was Darling Queen Navoa, who is 18 years old.

Cuizon is a resident of Barangay Poblacion Ward 1 while Novoa is from Barangay Poblacion Ward 3.

According to a report from Minglanilla police, the accident happened at around 8:45 p.m.

Police Master Sergeant Junyl Ater, the desk officer on duty that night, said Cuizon got hit by a truck driven by Noel A. Langcuyan while she was crossing the street.

Langcuyan’s truck was southbound when it hit Cuizon on a rainy Sunday night. After impact, it was reported that Cuizon was thrown off to the northbound lane of the highway, where she got run over by a grey Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback driven by 42-year-old Farah Perez Adlawan.

Cuizon ended up under the front end of Adlawan’s vehicle.

Just at the same time this happened, a black Mitsubishi Delica driven by Rudelio Bardinas Yap, 62, who was following Langcuyan’s truck at the southbound lane also hit Navoa while she, too, was crossing the four-lane road.

Navoa was also thrown to the opposite lane but no other vehicle hit her there.

Both Navoa and Cuizon were rushed to the nearest hospital but Cuizon was declared dead on arrival. Navoa survived but sustained several injuries.

According to the police, both victims reportedly did not cross using the pedestrian lane of the road when they got hit.

Ater said all the three drivers won’t be facing charges as they already came into an agreement with the families of the two victims. He said that the families of the victims and the three drivers are set to meet at the Minglanilla Police Station on Monday, September 2, to formalize the settlement. /bmjo