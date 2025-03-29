Cebu City: Yogi Ruiz offers self as ‘better option’ for mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Partido Cebuano KBL mayoral candidate Yogi Filemon Ruiz is seeking election against the political ‘goliaths’ in Cebu City.

But Ruiz expressed confidence that he will get the support of the voters as he offers himself as the ‘better option’ in the mayoral race.

“Ang atong mga kontra mga goliath, mga higante. Apan ang mga uyamot basta maghiusa, makapuling pud baya ta,” he said.

Ruiz, a former Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Central Visayas director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), said that he is bringing his campaign to the grassroots to reach more people and to speak directly to the voters.

“Wala ta mohimo sa gipanghimo sa mga karaan nga politiko. What we did, miadto sa mga kabaranggayan. Miadto ta sa mga sitio. Miadto ta sa mga balay-balay sa atong mga kaigsoonan. We conducted a grassroots campaign to rally more support gikan sa atong mga kaigsoonan,” he said in a press conference on Friday, March 28.

“Sa pagbisita nato sa atong mga kaigsoonan sa mga nagkadaiya nga sitio, mas nalipay sila kay ngadto nila nakita nga naa pa gyud di ay usa ka nagpapili nga leader nga ganahan maminaw sa ilang mga yangongo,” he added.

Effective public servant

As the local campaign officially kicked off Friday, a total of five individuals are seeking the city’s mayoral post. Of these, three are veteran politicians: incumbent Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia (Kusug-Panaghiusa), dismissed Mayor Michael Rama (Partido Barug), and Councilor Nestor Archival (BOPK).

Ruiz and independent candidate Julieto Co are newcomers in the city’s political scene.

“I am not a politician. I have never been a politician. Ang akong damgo nga mahimo ko nga effective nga public servant para sa atong pinangga ga syudad sa Sugbo,” Ruiz said.

He also boasts of his unblemished record as a public servant for more than 20 years.

“Wala koy pending nga kaso because I have done my job based on the books and mao pud na ang akong dad-on sa syudad pohon,” Ruiz said.

And while he does not have a vice mayoral candidate, Ruiz is confident that he will be able to work with whoever will win the post.

The three candidates for vice mayor are Donaldo Hontiveros (Partido Barug), Jose Daluz III (Kusug-Panaghiusa), and Tomas Osmeña (BOPK).

7-point Agenda

Should he win in the May 12 elections, Ruiz said that his administration will focus on seven areas of concern: flooding, garbage, traffic, peace and order, health and social services, livelihood, and socialized housing.

As a father of four, Ruiz said he wanted to make sure that his children are able to walk the streets of Cebu City unharmed for his peace of mind.

“Sa pagkakaron, makita nato nga naghitak ang krimen.”

Traffic congestion is also another growing concern because of the city’s lack of a traffic masterplan and proper training for its enforcers, he said.

In order for him to show what he is capable of doing, Ruiz is urging Cebu City voters to give him a chance, “bisan usa lang ka termino.”

Ruiz is seeking election with Ren Ranche, Clarissa Otadoy and Niceforo Iroy for councilor in the north district and Susan Jaca Berido, Omar Kintanar, Bonel Balingit, Renil Oliva, Arlene Salahuddin, Vic Buendia, and Emman Maranga for the south district.

