July 25 is National Campus Press Freedom Day

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law declaring July 25 each year as National Campus Press Freedom Day.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11440 on August 28, a copy of which was released to the media on Tuesday.

The 1987 Philippine Constitution guarantees that is the policy of the State to promote, protect, and safeguard the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression, speech and of the press.

“As a testament to its remarkable contribution in the continued advancement of these freedoms, the State shall, as a matter of policy, promote the observance of July 25 of every year as national; Campus Press Freedom Day,” the new law said.

“All educational institutions are mandated to provide full support and assistance to the preparation of the annual program of activities and events to be conducted by students in observance of the National Campus Press Freedom Day,” it added. /muf