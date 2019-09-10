Avail of low fares to favorite destinations with Byahe Ta Bai travel fair

Ready your passports everyone and make the vacation-of-your-dreams happen with Byahe Ta Bai, the first travel fair organized by Tours7.

The travel fair, supported by the Department of Tourism, will happen from September 13 to 15, 2019 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

What to expect?

Super low fares, much lower compared to booking online, from Cebu Pacific both to domestic and international destinations.

Group discounts and more travel packages at a super value rate will also be offered by participating travel tours and agencies.

Travellers can also expect to get tour packages to international destinations like Singapore, Japan, Korean, Taiwan, China, Europe, and the Holy Land as well as to domestic destinations like Siargao, Palawan, Ilocos, Boracay and more.

As a bonus treat for everyone, exciting prizes such as roundtrip tickets to Shanghai, Incheon, and Macao as well as four-days-three-nights land arrangements to Prague, Paris, and Rome will also be given away.

Giveaways and prizes from various exhibitors will be raffled during the fair period.

So mark your calendars and make sure to take advantage of the Byahe Ta Bai Travel Fair this September 13 to 15 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu. /bmjo