Argao road mishap injures six

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Six individuals were seriously injured in a road accident in Barangay Taloot, Argao town past 8 a.m. today, September 21.

Those injured were identified as Bernabe Aballe, Florentina Sabanal, Luinela Aballe, Layle Saguisa, Mariel Alcaidi and Angela Templa. The victims, who are from Barangays Botong and Bayabas in Argao town, sustained head injuries, broken jaw, fractures and abrasions.

Police Corporal Ariel Conde of the Argao Municipal Police Station said that vehicle driver Bernabe Aballe, 46, lost control of his brakes while maneuvering a curve on a downhill road located just a few meters away from the national highway in Barangay Taloot.

Conde said that Abella’s vehicle fell on its right side.

Abella was driving a Toyota Town Ace. He had back portion of his vehicle opened to carry vegetables and other load that were for delivery to markets in Cebu City and other neighboring towns.

Argao town is located at least 60 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Conde said that a total of 14 passengers including two children aged 4 and 10-years-old were on board Aballe’s vehicle during their early morning trip.

Most of the victims were headed for public markets in Cebu City while a few others were to attend the anniversary celebration of the Katipunan Bank in Sibonga town.

Abella and five of his passengers sustained injuries during their fall. The victims were first brought to the Isidro Kintanar Hospital in Argao town before they were transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

Photos below were from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) Facebook page.