Cebuana Emilia Hann wins in Mrs. Globe International Queen 2019

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuana beauty queen Emilia Hann has brought pride to the Philippines after winning the Mrs. Globe International Queen 2019.

Hann won the title under the classic category, or candidates aged 40 years old and above, besting 25 other international delegates during the coronation night on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Manila.

“I am so happy. I prepared for it. I worked hard for it,” she told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Aside from winning the major title, she also bagged Queen of Substance Award, People’s Choice Award, Best in Talent, and Best in National Costume.

During the Talent’s Night held on September 19, she danced Angeline Quinto’s “Piliin Mo ang Pilipinas.”

Part of her performance was dancing six folk dances including Maria Clara, Pandanggo, T’Boli, Ifugao Dance, Singkil, and Sinulog Festival choreographed by Roy dela Torre.

For her national costume, she wore a yellow Sinulog Festival Queen ball gown designed by Keith Bacayo.

Hann personally chose the Sinulog Festival Queen inspired costume since she wanted to showcase Cebu in the international pageant.

“I am a proud Cebuana. I want to showcase my home,” she said.

Before making it to the international stage, Hann is Ginang Alaska 2015 and placed second runner-up in My Pretty Mama Philippines 2014.

Hann, 42, is a native of Barili town and is married to American Steve Hann for 20 years now.

She is a mother of two children, namely, Lorraine, 19, and William, 15.

Lorraine is the reigning Miss Mandaue.

After winning the title, she will continue to work with Kiwani International.

It is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Hann is the current president of the organization’s Mandaue City Chapter and has been an active member for ten years already. /bmjo