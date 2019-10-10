CIT-U arrests skid against hapless UCLM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildkittens ended their losing skid after escaping the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), 76-74, in a Cesafi high school basketball game on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Sol Jade Ivan Tirol had 22 points for CIT-U, which improved its win-loss record to 2-5.

The newcomer UCLM absorbed its fifth straight loss and remains to be the only team that has yet to win in the tournament.

BOXSCORES:

CIT-U Wildkittens (76) – Tirol 22, Versales 20, Sullano 11, Cabrera 10, Tongcos 6, Rallon 4, Casio 2, Reyes 1.

UCLM (74) – Jalalon 18, Nemenzo 17, Saz 16, Geurrero 10, Bancale 8, Nalos 5.