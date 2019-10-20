Palace mourns death of former Senate President Nene Pimentel

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday mourned the death former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.

Calling Pimentel the “Father of the Local Government Code,” the Palace remembered the former Senate President’s efforts for a stronger local governance in the country.

“Today is a sad day for the nation. The Palace joins the Filipino people in mourning the demise of former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel, Jr. and expressing condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues and friends,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“Our people thank former Senator Pimentel for his long, fearless and principled track record of public service. He would forever be etched in our history as a giant among his peers who championed democracy and electoral reform and a visionary who espoused devolution of powers and strong local governance,” he added.

The Palace also recognized Pimentel’s role as one of the members of the Consultative Committee (ConCom) which was tasked by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the 1987 Constitution.

The review of the Constitution would pave the way for the drafting of a new charter for a federal form of government.

“As we pay tribute and honor to this respected and courageous statesman, we fervently pray for the Almighty to grant Senator Nene eternal repose. May the perpetual light shine upon him,” Panelo said.

Pimentel died on Sunday morning, nearly a week after he was reportedly hospitalized and put under the intensive care unit (ICU). /je