PDEA-7 uproots P8.6M worth of marijuana plants from Balamban plantation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers uprooted P8.6 million worth of marijuana plants from Sitio Quo, Barangay Gaas, Balamban town in midwestern Cebu on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019.

But they failed to arrest the three cultivators who were identified as Tisi Palando, Rodrigo Cabalis and Lordi Pragosa.

The joint team consisting of personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and the Naval Forces Central Command uprooted 20, 637 fully grown marijuana plants and confiscated 2, 000 seedlings, PDEA RO VII Central Visayas said in a Facebook post this morning, October 30.

The FB post said that a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects soon.