Seda Ayala Center Cebu celebrates Feliz

Seda Ayala Center Cebu officially ushers in the festive season by bringing culture and tradition to every-one’s tables. Last October 24-25, 2019, the Ayala-owned hotel served a sumptuous feast of everyone’s well-loved Filipino holiday specials with “Feliz : A Holiday Journey”. The fine dining affair brought Seda’s guests and patrons to a wonderful culinary holiday adventure!

Friends from the corporate and media sectors were in awe with the specially-curated menu showcasing decades-old family recipes with a modern twist, from Simbang Gabi specials to Noche Buena and Media Noche favorites. Some of the featured recipes were Puto, mangga and sikwate, Glazed ham with mesclun salad, Pan seared salmon on a bed of mashed potatoes with balsamic vinaigrette and Choco lava cake with 3 types of choc-olates, the sweet white chocolate, bittersweet dark chocolate and a unique and fiery cayenne-flavored chocolate. Guests truly felt nostalgic of the simple joys that evoke the most treasured memories of family at Christmas time.

Seda also partnered with Raquel Choa, the Philippines “Chocolate Queen,” and founder of The Chocolate Chamber, for their holiday sweet treats. To ensure that Misto´s food and wine pairings enhance the dining expe-rience, the General Manager of Happy Living Philippines and world-renowned sommelier, Mr. Jullian Gagliardi, also shared a few tips on holiday pairings.

Seda’s Feliz recipes will be available during Misto’s Christmas and New Year buffets. For updates on Seda’s holiday offers, you may check their Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/SedaAyalaCenterCebu/ or you may visit Seda’s website at www.sedahotels.com. For further inquiries, you may contact (032) 411 5800.