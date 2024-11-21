Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone headline

Coachella takes place over two three-day weekends in the spring, this year April 11-13 and 18-20.

The line-up reveal came months earlier than usual, one day after Post Malone slipped in his own tour schedule release that he’d be playing concerts during the anticipated festival dates in Indio.

Scott’s performance will come four years after he was slated to headline the 2020 festival, which was ultimately scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa’s Tyla will perform at the 2025 edition after pulling out last year due to an injury.

Other acts of interest include famed conductor Gustavo Dudamel along with the LA Philharmonic, along with a return to the desert for Brazil’s Anitta and electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator. It also featured a special reunion performance from No Doubt.

Taylor Swift was also an overwhelming presence at the grounds flanked by the San Jacinto Mountains in 2024 — although as a spectator, not a performer.

