China called out for using ‘fake fishing boats’ in WPS

MANILA – Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers on Wednesday assailed China’s blown-out covert tactics to maintain and establish a permanent presence of their coast guard or navy personnel in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) by deploying military vessels disguised as fishing boats.

“Nuong una at sa kasalukuyang panahon, kilala natin ang China na notorious sa paggawa ng mga pekeng produkto na itinitinda nila sa ating mga merkado. Ngayon, meron na rin silang fake na fishing boats – naka-disguise na fishing boats – na tinatauhan ng Chinese Coast Guard or Navy personnel at naka-deploy na sa WPS (China has been notorious for manufacturing fake products they sell in our markets. Now, they also have fake fishing boats – disguised fishing boats – manned by Chinese Coast Guard or Navy personnel and deployed to the WPS),” Barbers said in a news release.

“Ang ulat na ito ay lumabas nang isiwalat ng ating defense chief Gibo Teodoro ang bagay na ito matapos na siya at ang kanyang US counterpart ay magpunta at bumisita sa Palawan kamakailan lang (This was bared by defense chief Gibo Teodoro after his recent visit to Palawan with his US counterpart).”

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and United States (US) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III traveled to Palawan on Tuesday to discuss defense cooperative activities and regional security concerns.

“Specifically, they highlighted the need for deeper coordination to address challenges in the South China Sea, where lawful operations by the Philippines have encountered repeated harassment by the People’s Republic of China,” they said in a joint statement.

Barbers said there could also be a possibility that China also deployed its military personnel to the Philippines disguised as Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) workers and conducting surveillance and other military undertakings all over the country.

In June, authorities discovered authentic People’s Liberation Army (PLA) uniforms in a raided illegal POGO facility in Porac, Pampanga.

The chairperson of the House quad committee said there is nothing new in China’s obvious deception tactics, including its “self-drawn-out” nine-dash line and 11-dash line which, according to the Hague-based United Convention on the Law of Seas (UNCLOS), has “no basis in law and is without legal effect.”

Now, Barbers said, China wants the international community to respect their “no historical and legal basis” territorial lines but does not respect the Philippines and other Asian country claimants to the WPS by continuing to intrude on the country’s declared 200-mile exclusive economic zone as declared by UNCLOS.

He said China is also trying to object, meddle, intimidate, and stop the Philippines from adopting and implementing laws and policies over the country’s maritime zones.

China has summoned the Philippine ambassador to explain the two recently enacted maritime laws – Republic Act 12064 and Republic Act 12065 – both aimed at reinforcing the country’s rights over its maritime zones.

“The Hague-based decision, constituted under UNCLOS, ruled that China’s claim of historic rights to resources in areas falling within its invisible demarcation (in the West Philippine Sea) had no basis in law and is without legal effect,” Barbers said.

He added that the 135-member-state UNCLOS, in an arbitral ruling, has also upheld the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive 200-mile economic zone.

