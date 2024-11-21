Song Joong Ki welcomes second child with wife Katy Saunders

CEBU CITY, Philippines – K-drama star Song Joong Ki is celebrating another heartwarming milestone in his family life!

Song Joong Ki, one of South Korea’s most beloved actors, has shared the joyful news that he and his wife, British actress Katy Louise Saunders, have welcomed their second child.

Korean showbiz website Soompi reported that on November 20, during a fan cafe post, Song Joong Ki announced the birth of their second child.

He shared, “I’m currently in Rome, and it’s been just over a year since I met my first child here. I’m incredibly grateful to announce that we’ve been blessed with another beautiful baby. Our lovely princess was born healthy, and both my wife and our baby are doing well and resting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Last July, Soompi reported that Song Joong Ki’s agency, HighZium Studio, confirming the couple’s second pregnancy, bringing joy to their fans.

Song Joong Ki’s personal life also gained attention in 2019 when he divorced his former wife, actress Song Hye Kyo, after nearly two years of marriage.

Following the divorce, Song Joong Ki found happiness again with British actress Katy Louise Saunders, whom he married in January 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son, in June 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Known for his roles in popular dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, and films such as A Werewolf Boy and Space Sweepers, Song Joong Ki has gained a massive global following.

Congratulations to Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders on their growing family! / mme

READ MORE

Song Joong-ki confirms marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, expecting their first child

Song Joong-ki reportedly in a relationship with British actress Katy Louise Saunders