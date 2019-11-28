Enjoy online exclusives as lush launches its digital flagship store in the Philippines

Lush has always been the go-to boutique for conservation conscious buyers and beauty buffs who want fresh cosmetics and other natural handmade products that are 100% vegetarian and animal cruelty-free.

Now, there is another way to enjoy the Lush lifestyle as the UK brand launches its digital flagship store in the Philippines with lush.com.ph. The fun and engaging website is your new guide to all things Lush, with online features that even include an Ingredient Finder which serves as a reference for natural components that are found in your chosen Lush products and their effects on the skin. This way, you can also shop according to your favorite ingredient. The Lush Stories also include blog posts that update customers on latest releases, stories behind the products, and the brand’s latest campaigns on sustainability and welfare.

Among the categories that are listed on the digital store are New for online exclusives; Bath for bath bombs, bubble bars and FUN (mouldable bath products); Shower with its assortment of bar soap, shower gels, shower jellies, shower bombs, body conditioners, body scrubs; Hair for shampoo, shampoo bars, conditioners, hair treatments, styling, and henna; Face for the various cleansers, moisturizers and toners; Body for body lotion, shaving creams, handcare, foot care, deodorants, dusting powders; Fragrances for your choice of perfume and body sprays; and Gifts for gift sets and knot wraps that can be delivered to a friend or loved one.

To find out what other Lush users think of the products, there’s a Social Media page that collates posts from all over the world, along with a section of My Wishlist, which allows users to keep track of all your favorite items and shopping activity whether you’re on your computer, phone, or tablet. Purchases can be delivered to your preferred location with a minimal shipping fee, paid through credit card or cash on delivery, and you can even keep track of your orders through the site.

As lush.com.ph goes live this September 27, it also launches online exclusives to refresh the senses. This includes fun ballistics in Calavera, Fruity Giant Bombshell and Pirates of the Carageenan to add some sparkle, zest and fizz to your bath time rituals. There are fragrance exclusives too, with the romantic Love perfume and the popular Goddess perfume oil.

“We are happy to be launching the Lush online flagship store in the Philippines, as this makes the eco-friendly and high-quality Lush products more accessible to Filipinos who want to purchase their products, while enjoying the unique and convenient features of our web-based shop”, says SSI Group, Inc. President Anton Huang. The Lush online store is a good complement to the Lush retail outlets, allowing a whole new experience for Lush fans to enjoy their favorite products.

Lauren Savage, International Retail Manager of Lush UK shares, “We hope that lush.com.ph will be a hub of information about Lush products and brand values for our customers in the Philippines. We intend to grow our business all over the country by providing the high levels of customer service experienced in our shops and delivering the freshest products available.”

In the Philippines, Lush is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Alabang Town Center, Bonifacio High Street, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, and TriNoma. Visit www.lush.com.ph, facebook.com/LushPhilippines, lush.com.ph, and ssilife.com.ph or follow @lushcosmeticsph and @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.