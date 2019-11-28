Pelare: Buried body in Talisay identified; 4 ‘gun-for-hire’ suspects nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What happens when a suspected illegal drug supplier fails to heed a request of members of allegedly a gun-for-hire group in Cebu?

Well, the suspected drug supplier ends up getting killed and buried in a vacant lot.

Police Major Gerard “Ace” Pelare, Talisay City Police Station chief, said that initial investigation showed that this was what happened to Junel Cabiluna, 28, of Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City, whose body was found buried in a vacant lot in Barangay Lagtang on November 25, 2019.

Pelare said that a man, who knew Cabiluna personally identified the buried body as the one belonging to his friend.

The Talisay police chief also said that they later found out that Cabiluna was allegedly a suspected drug supplier and that he was killed because he allegedly refused to give in to five members of allegedly a gun-for-hire group in Cebu to allegedly provide them with illegal drugs for free.

He said this information and the others they had gathered led to the arrest of four of the five suspects, who are Javier Jason Cabier, 30; Arwin Calinawan, 27; Rommel Bacacao, 27; and Gener Bacus, 28.

They were caught in a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City.

Pelare said that the four were allegedly connected to a gun-for-hire group in Cebu that drug personalities would hire them to kill their competition or those who failed to remit their illegal drug sale to them.

The Talisay Police chief also said that they were still conducting a follow up operation to arrest the fifth suspect, whom police refused to identify because of the ongoing operation against him.

He said that the fifth suspect managed to escape arrest.

The four arrested suspects were detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges against them. /dbs