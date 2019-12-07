City dad pushes for regulation on wire heights on posts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson of the City Council’s committee on infrastructure, is pushing for the regulation of the height of electric and telecommunication wires attached on electrical posts.

Guardo said that he received various complaints of wires sagging so low that bigger trucks can no longer pass through the street, or of truck hitting and cutting the wires.

On November 30, 2019, a wooden electrical post in Barangay Sambag I was cut into two when a truck hit the electrical wires and dragged them, causing the pole to snap.

Although nobody was hurt in the incident, Guardo said such incidents may happen in other areas in the city and should not be overlooked.

“Delikado kaayo ni kay ubos na kaayo ang mga wires nya ang mga putol nga wires maikaigo nag sakyanan o tawo. (This is dangerous because the wires are hanging low and the cut wires can hit cars or people). It’s very prone to accidents,” said Guardo.

Guardo said he will be filing a proposed ordinance on December 11, 2019, during the council’s regular session, to increase the minimum height requirement for vertical clearance of electrical wires from its current 15 feet to 20 feet.

This way, if the wires sag, they will remain at 18 feet, which is still safe for the trucks, other motorists and pedestrian using the streets.

Furthermore, the proposed ordinance will also require telecommunication companies to put up supporting brackets on the posts to ensure that the wires will not sag over time.

Tension limiters will also be required on every electrical post so that if ever a wire is hit or cut, it will not affect the post’s integrity.

Guardo said the problems of sagging wires must be addressed as soon as possible because it is a safety hazard to motorists and the public. /elb