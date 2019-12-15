6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO—A magnitude 6.9 tremor struck Southern Mindanao Sunday afternoon causing more panic among residents wracked by a series of strong earthquakes since July this year.

The state-owned Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) plotted the epicenter of the tremor some six kilometers from the town of Padada, Davao del Sur.

Phivolcs said the earthquake struck at 2:11 pm Sunday and had a depth of 30 kilometers.

It said the tremor was strong to cause damage and aftershocks.

Early video footage from Padada showed a three-story building had collapsed at the town market.

Phivolcs have issued a no-tsunami alert for the coastal area in Davao city./dbs