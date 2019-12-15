Lapu police collar man from Cebu City with P2.7M worth of shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – John Rey Racasa, 22, is from P. Del Rosario Street in Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City, but he would often visit Lapu-Lapu City to deliver shabu to buyers here.

Racasa who is also known as “Amit” was collared by Lapu-Lapu City police in a buy-bust operation which happened shortly after midnight today, December 15, at the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) terminal that is located just at the back of the City Hall building.

Police recovered from his possession six plastic packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 400 grams and worth P2.7 million.

Mayor Junard Chan, who was informed by the police of Racaza’s arrest, immediately went to the PUV terminal to take a look at the suspect.

“Manawagan ta niadtong mga drug pushers, mga dealers ug mga drug users nga ayaw nalang gyud na ninyo buhata dinhi sa Lapu-Lapu kay wa’y hunong usab ang among pagpanakop ninyo,” said Chan in an interview with reporters.

(I am appealing to all drug pushers, dealers and users to refrain from doing what they do in Lapu-Lapu City because the police will not also cease from ensuring your arrest.)

Elements of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit and Police Captain Felix Cleopas respectively, conducted buy-bust operation against Racaza, who is considered a high value target.

They sent a poseur buyer to order P100, 000 worth of illegal drugs from the suspect. / dcb