Wedding photoshoot highlights downtown Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Weddings are usually lavish and extravagant.

From the wedding gown to the groom’s get-up and down to the wedding photoshoot set-up, everything should be sparkly and glittery.

But this wedding photographer from Cebu City wanted to do something different for this newlyweds.

On December 27, professional photographer Roy Philip Maraguinot posted on his Facebook account photos of newlywed couple Christopher and Margie Tingcang which he took from the busy streets of Cebu City’s downtown area earlier that day.

These were not the typical wedding photos taken inside hotels or from a garden reception.

“I thought of doing them a photoshoot on the streets (located) nearby the hotel (where the wedding reception was held). It (the photoshoot) was located in the busy streets of Colon (in) Cebu (City) where realities in life can clearly be seen (as well as) on how people can come and go,” says Maraguinot, 37.

Maraguinot told CDN Digital that he was very thankful for the cooperation of the Tingcang couple and the members of their entourage to do the shoot despite the discomfort that this may have caused them.

“I am very thankful too for the couple and entourage for their cooperation. And I would like to share this work of art to my photography team,” adds Maraguinot.

Maraguinot’s photos would show Margie hanging on to a passing public utility jeepney while Christopher crossed a portion of the very crowded Colon Street.

Another photo would show the bride and her bride’s maids battle with passing vehicles to cross Junquera Street while the groom’s men joined Christopher on the sidewalk while he waited for his bride to arrive.

Maraguinot said that the wedding shoot was not easy to do, but all their hard work and sacrifices paid off.

This fun wedding photoshoot is like a breath of fresh air for other couples who are also planning their big day, but are still uncertain on what to do.

You guys may want to top this off with an even greater idea. We’ll be waiting. / dcb