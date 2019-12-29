BFP probes cause of Lapu fire which damaged home, firecrackers storage area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City fire investigators are looking at electrical misuse as possible cause of the fire which damaged a house and a nearby firecrackers storage area in Sitio Kinalumsan, Barangay Canjulao on Saturday, December 28.

Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Oiretuele Baguio said that electrical misuse may have caused the circuit used at the residence of Rosalie and James Berden to explode.

There was also a possibility that dangling wires found in the area sparked after it hit the roof of the Berden residence causing the fire.

“Init-init napud gud tong panahona,” said Baguio.

(It was a hot afternoon when the fire broke).

Read More: Fire razes firecracker store in Lapu-Lapu City

Fire broke at the second floor of the Berden residence past 2 p.m. on Dec. 28. The third alarm fire also damaged rooms which the couple rented out as well as the firecrackers which they were supposed to sell for the New Year’s celebration.

The firecrackers were stored in a makeshift shanty that was located at the back of the couple’s residence.

Baguio said the Berden couple may be held liable for the fire if proven that they failed to comply with safety requirements in the storage of firecrackers.

While they saw two fire extinguishers and the presence of two exits at the Berden residence, which are requirements for the operation of a firecracker business, Baguio said that they are yet to determine if they were issued a permit to store and sell firecrackers.

“If found guilty for negligence, absence of permit and fire safety violations, there is a case to be filed,” said Baguio. / dcb