New coronavirus strain in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health (DoH) is now investigating the case of a 5-year-old child from Wuhan City in China, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Cebu City, after testing positive for for a non-specific pancorona virus.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III disclosed this in a press conference in Manila on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Duque also said the child tested negative of the previous known strains of coronavirus – MERS-COv (Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus) and SARS-COv (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus).
He added that the child, prior to being admitted, was observed to have cough and fever. /bmjo
