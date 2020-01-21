New coronavirus strain in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health (DoH) is now investigating the case of a 5-year-old child from Wuhan City in China, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Cebu City, after testing positive for for a non-specific pancorona virus.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III disclosed this in a press conference in Manila on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Duque also said the child tested negative of the previous known strains of coronavirus – MERS-COv (Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus) and SARS-COv (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus).

He added that the child, prior to being admitted, was observed to have cough and fever. /bmjo